DMV: Names, addresses of car owners possibly accessed in ransomware attack on 3rd-party contractor

(KTXL) — The names and addresses of some California vehicle owners may have been compromised after a third-party contractor had a security breach, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

DMV says a company that it “uses to verify vehicle registration addresses” was the target of a ransomware attack in early February. Officials also stated that the DMV’s own systems were not at all impacted.

Officials aren’t sure if the DMV’s data was compromised as part of the breach but made the announcement out of “an abundance of caution.”

The company, Automatic Funds Transfer Services, Inc. of Seattle, also had information such as license plate and vehicle identification numbers going back 20 months.

AFTS does not have access to DMV customers’ Social Security numbers, birthdates, voter registration, immigration status or driver’s license information, therefore this data was not compromised. Department of Motor Vehicles

The DMV says all data transfers were stopped and that it immediately reached out to law enforcement.

A new company has received an emergency contract so that “there are no impacts to customer service,” according to the DMV.

According to the release, the DMV uses the verification companies to make sure residents receive their vehicle registration renewal at their current address.