DMV sends out warning after customers report scam texts

(KTXL) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is warning customers to be wary of scam texts.

Recently, multiple DMV customers have reported receiving text messages with an unfamiliar link attached.

In a release sent Monday, the DMV reminded Californians that it will never ask for driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers or financial information via unsolicited texts, phone calls or emails.

The only time the DMV said it sends texts or emails is when a customer has recommended the correspondence, such as for appointment reminders.

The only link the department will send out is the one to its site: dmv.ca.gov.

Suspicious texts or emails should be ignored or deleted and can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission or the Phishing Working Group, the DMV said. Phishing texts can be forwarded to 7726 (SPAM).