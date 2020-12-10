DMV temporarily halts behind-the-wheel driving tests beginning Dec. 14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is temporarily suspending behind-the-wheel driving tests for at least two weeks beginning December 14.

“Behind-the-wheel drive tests require two people to share space in one vehicle and — while we have made numerous changes to safeguard the testing process — the current surge in COVID-19 cases presents increased risk to both parties,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a press release Thursday.

Customers with scheduled appointments in the next two weeks will be notified their tests are canceled. The DMV will automatically reschedule the tests at a later date, DMV officials said.

The drive test examiners will be redirected to assist with other customer transactions, the California DMV added.

Meanwhile, the DMV said customers who do not have an urgent need to go to a field office should delay their visit. For those who need to enter the DMV, they need to wear a face covering, physically distance and have their temperature checked.