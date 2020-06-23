DMV to resume behind-the-wheel drive tests starting Friday

(KTXL) — The Department of Motor Vehicles will resume drive tests on Friday, according to a release sent out Monday.

Behind-the-wheel tests for first-time drivers and commercial drivers were suspended back in mid-March because of COVID-19.

The DMV will first bring in people who had to cancel their tests. It could be weeks before new appointments can be made available.

There will be some changes when people take their tests.

During the test, everyone in the car must wear a mask and answer screening questions before starting the exam.

The people giving the tests will place a plastic cover on the vehicle’s passenger seat and floorboard.

Temperature checks will soon be implemented statewide.

Testing routes will be shorter and the DMV will add additional service hours to catch up with the backlog of canceled tests.