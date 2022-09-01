SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Customers with PG&E could save money by reducing their energy use during times when demand for power is high.

PG&E is calling it the Power Saver Rewards Program, and it would run from May 1 to Oct. 31 on “select hot summer days.” Customers would get the savings at the end of the program through credits toward their bill.

On the days selected, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., customers can work toward getting credits by turning up the thermostat to 78 degrees, turning off lights not in use, unplugging electric vehicles and not using major appliances. PG&E will let customers know the day before if there will be a power-saving day.

Eligibility for the program is listed below.

Be a PG&E electric service customer or of a Community Choice Aggregator (CCA) participating in the program (Sonoma Clean Power and Marin Clean Energy customers are not eligible)

Have a SmartMeter

Not be enrolled in a conflicting PG&E or non-utility energy reducing, peak hour program (with the exception of SmartRate™).

More information can be learned at pge.com/easygreen.

Some customers may be automatically enrolled.

California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) Program customers

Family Electric Rate Assistance (FERA) Program customers

Select customers signed up to receive PG&E Home Energy Reports

If you think are not enrolled, you can enroll at enroll.powersaver.pge.com.