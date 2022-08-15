FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Relatives of a man found dead in a Fresno canal last month are being asked to come forward by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 59-year-old Antonio Aguilar was found on July 19 by workers clearing trash from a canal at Barswot and Westlawn avenues in Fresno. His body was recovered by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office’s dive unit.

Despite searches of his personal records, staff at the Fresno County Coroner’s Office have been unable to find Antonio Aguilar’s relatives. Officials say it is necessary to find his immediate family members in order for his body to be released and for him to have a proper burial.

Anyone with information about Antonio Aguilar is asked to contact the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on 559-600-3400 or email the deputy coroner handling this case here.