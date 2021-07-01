Dotta Fire: Evacuation warnings still in place as crews try to keep flames away from Dixie Valley structures

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Evacuation warnings were still in place Thursday for a wildfire that broke out in Plumas County Wednesday.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for Dixie Valley as the Dotta Fire burns north of the community of Beckwourth in the Dotta Canyon.

The warning is for Beckwourth Genesee Road to the west side of Frenchman Lake.

By 11:30 a.m. Thursday, the fire had burned 350 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Cal Fire said it had been 5% contained.

The Forest Service reported flames had headed west, where the fire crossed over Horton Ridge.

Fire crews, with the support of dozers and multiple helicopters, have been working on building a fire line.

“Today’s priority is to keep fire from impacting structures in Dixie Valley,” the Forest Service wrote.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.