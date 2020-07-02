Double homicide suspect killed in Southern California crash, at-risk father of suspect missing

SHINGLETOWN, California (KTXL) — A man suspected of fatally shooting two people in Shasta County died in a car crash Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Shasta County deputies said 35-year-old Daun Eric Sanders allegedly shot three people at his Shingletown home on Gail Lane Saturday morning around 11 a.m. before evading authorities in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Two people were found dead at the home and the third victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The identities of the victims have not been released.

On Wednesday, Shasta County detectives investigating the shooting were notified by CHP officials that Sanders was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 in Ontario. He was then sideswiped by a big rig.

CHP said Sanders’ vehicle then turned around and went south on I-15 before crashing into the center median near Jurupa Street.

Sanders then exited his vehicle and ran away carrying a puppy into the northbound lanes of I-15 before he was hit by another vehicle, according to officials.

Both Sanders and the puppy were declared dead at the scene. The crash is still being investigated but no other injuries were reported.

William “Bill” Sanders in an undated photo provided by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

Shasta County detectives also learned Sanders’ father, 80-year-old William “Bill” Sanders, from Shingletown, has not contacted his family since Thursday.

Detectives from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit have been actively searching for William since Saturday. He is considered missing and at-risk.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation or know the whereabouts of William Sanders, they are encouraged to contact the Shasta County Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at MCU@co.shasta.ca.us.