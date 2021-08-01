Doug Ose joins 3 other recall candidates for GOP endorsement consideration

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo Republican Doug Ose speaks during a debate in Sacramento, Calif. Ose says he’s entering the recall election aimed at ousting Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. He becomes the third established Republican to enter the race, joining former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox. Ose served in Congress from 1999 to January 2005. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(KTXL) — The California GOP says four recall candidates have qualified for a potential endorsement.

Doug Ose joins the list, which includes radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Rocklin-area Assemblyman Kevin Kiley.

Candidates had to reach a delegate count of at least 200 by 11:59 p.m. on July 31 to be considered.

“Our delegates now have a process and will meet virtually to offer an endorsement (if a candidate reaches a 60% threshold) or render no endorsement,” the California GOP tweeted Sunday evening.

If a candidate does get an endorsement, they could get access to campaign cash and other party resources in the final weeks of the race.

Ballots for the Sept. 14 election will start hitting mailboxes in mid-August. Voters will be asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? If half of voters want to recall him, the replacement candidate with the most votes becomes governor.

