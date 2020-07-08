Downtown Disney set to reopen Thursday, with coronavirus modifications in place

While Disneyland Resort theme parks remain shuttered indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic, Disney is looking to bring some of the magic back when it greets visitors again at Downtown Disney starting Thursday.

New health and safety precautions will be in place to mitigate the spread of infection as the phased reopening begins, according to the resort. The measures are based on guidance from health officials and agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During the initial phase, guests will have their temperature checked before entering the shopping and entertainment district in Anaheim. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above will be turned away, along with all other members of their party.

Other measures include: required facial coverings for guests ages 2 years and older; limited capacity and physical barriers to help maintain social distancing; and enhanced sanitation procedures.

Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations will be added to key areas, according to resort officials.

Downtown Disney will be operating from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, but individual locations may further reduce hours. In addition, high-touch interactive areas and entertainment offerings are temporarily suspended.

Visitors can also expect modified operations from some businesses.

“Guests may see other changes to our retail and dining offerings, as well as other experiences,” Disney’s website states. “Though it will be a bit different from the last time you visited, these new measures are designed to still offer a magical Disney experience.”

Limited parking will be available at the Simba lot, located at Disneyland Drive and Katella Avenue. Guests can enter Downtown Disney by walking in from the west entrance or on Harbor Boulevard at the east entrance.

As guidelines are subject to change, Disney encourages guests to visit its website for the latest information.

It’s still not known when the theme parks, as well as Disneyland Resort hotels, will welcome back guests.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure were initially slated to reopen about a week after Downtown Disney. However, those plans were scrapped late last month as, according to Disney, the state delayed guidance on theme park reopenings in California.