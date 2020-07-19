Dozens rally at Capitol to protest latest wave of COVID-19 closures

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens rallied outside of the State Capitol Sunday calling for an end to COVID-19 closures across the state.

Chelsea Adams told FOX40 she organized the protest on behalf of her 2-year-old and 6-year-old sons.

She said they both have autism and won’t be getting the services they need with Placer County schools ordered to stick to virtual learning for the start of the year.

“It’s really tough on my kids,” explained Adams. “One size doesn’t fit all. These kids with autism, they really need tactile teaching. They need to be in-person with a teacher reading cues from facial expressions.”

And Adams is not the only one with a personal reason for rallying.

Waldi Paige owns a cake decorating store. And while she’s still filling orders, she told FOX40 that numbers are way down.

“If people can’t come in to do business with us, we’re going to close,” explained Paige. “It went from larger cakes and people buying stuff for parties to ‘Hi, we’re having a little party for six people.’”

With COVID-19 cases rising across much of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders to close several industries are meant to slow the spread.

But Republican political candidates speaking to the crowd claim it’s unnecessary, like Scott Giblin who is running for Senate.

“You guys have demonstrated the social distancing, the 25%-50% volume, there’s no reason to shut down,” said Giblin.

Many rally-goers said this is not the end of their push to reopen. They said they plan to be at the Capitol again next weekend to call for schools to reopen in person.