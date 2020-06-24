Dr. Fauci gives praise, advice to state leaders about California’s COVID-19 response

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key leader in the nation’s coronavirus response, was complimentary of California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic but said Californians could do more.

“Californians have risen to the occasion on social issues so well in the past. You’ve been the leaders in the country on those things,” said Fauci. “This is an issue that really has social responsibility to it.”

In an interview with the Sacramento Press Club Wednesday, Fauci warned the next few weeks are going to be crucial for the country, including California.

The warning comes as the state is experiencing an uptick in the rate of positive coronavirus cases.

“I don’t think it’s anything that the state of California is doing wrong or not,” explained Fauci. “It’s what the response of the people are to what the opening process is.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, with plenty of hospital capacity and other resources prepared, he doesn’t plan on pausing California’s reopening process.

“As long as we start to see more and more compliance with our mask mandate, then I think we can move forward more safely and work our way through this without having to toggle back,” said Newsom.

Fauci praised state leadership and the governor’s mask order, urging Californians to follow it. But he also left something for the governor to consider.

“In many respects, I agree with him, you don’t really need to go back to lockdown,” said Fauci. “You need to pause and say, ‘Wait a minute, we’re starting to open and things aren’t going right. What do we need to do to correct that?’ Now, you may need to stay where you are and impose a few more restrictions or maybe back up a little.”