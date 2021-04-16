Dr. Ghaly expects Californians could return to normal activities by fall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California’s top health official, Dr. Mark Ghaly, weighed in on the plan to fully reopen the state June 15.

The discussion with the secretary of California’s Health and Human Services and other health experts was at an event hosted by the Sacramento Press Club.

State leaders are confident in California’s ability to move past the virus, regardless of what’s happening in other countries.

Ghaly said Friday the state is still poised for a full reopening in less than two months, regardless of the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

He said the state set the June 15 date aware of the issues with COVID-19 mutations in other parts of the nation and in other countries. While several variants have been found in California cases, state leaders are encouraged by the vaccine’s protection against them.

“So far, the variants we have been concerned about have largely been entirely responsive to the vaccine,” Ghaly explained. “We don’t have a variant that completely escapes our vaccines.”

Speaking at Friday’s event, Ghaly explained what California could look like beyond the blueprint in October.

“Many of the things that we’ve missed we’ll be able to do again,” he said. “The big difference, though, is we will likely not have our youngest children vaccinated, so we will still need to protect young people.”

But in a response panel with other health experts, COVID Action Group founder Yaneer Bar-Yam said California needs to stop being reactive to the virus instead of proactive.

Bar-Yam has advocated for lockdowns to completely suppress the virus like other countries have, with continued vaccination and constant testing.

“If we wait, we’re basically guaranteeing the disease will become endemic cycling year after year,” he said.

As California moves away from restrictions, Ghaly said the state will continue to do high-level disease investigations for the foreseeable future.

He goes on to say he expects schools to be open.



He expects some Californians may hold on to practices from this past year including masking, tighter social circles, and more dining outdoors.



