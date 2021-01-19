Dr. Ghaly: State exceeded goal of vaccinating 1M Californians in 10 days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In his weekly COVID-19 update, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said the state successfully ended up vaccinating more than 1.5 million people within 10 days.

Gov. Gavin Newsom originally set the goal to vaccinate one million people within 10 days as California struggles to distribute its supply of 3.2 million vaccines.

Dr. Ghaly said the pace is picking up, noting the state Friday administered the most doses since distribution began, with more than 110,000.

As the state works to improve vaccine distribution, health leaders are working to stabilize and study new variants identified in California, including the L452R strain seen in several large outbreaks in Santa Clara County.

“Working to determine if this variant is similar to the UK variant, has any increase in infectiousness, what it’s impact might be on vaccinations, and other areas of concern,” Dr. Ghaly explained.

State leaders said they are still working aggressively to contain COVID-19. Ghaly had some good news, noting the rate of transmission is below 1.

“We’re in a posture where the spread of COVID is not growing in the state but decreasing, just a little more slowly than we’d like,” he said.

Health leaders said hospitalizations, intensive care unit admissions and the state’s overall positivity rate are declining.