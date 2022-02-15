Driver in custody amid investigation at San Diego naval station

CORONADO, Calif. — A driver was taken into custody at the main entrance to Naval Air Station North Island Tuesday amid an investigation into materials found inside a vehicle, a U.S. Navy official said.

Around 9 a.m., security guards stopped a car at the gate on Third Street and inside, discovered materials that appeared to be for making explosives, Naval Base Coronado spokesman Kevin Dixon told FOX 5. No bombs were found.

Naval Criminal Investigative Services took the driver into custody and were investigating the materials.

The main gate on Third Street and the outbound gate on McCain Boulevard were closed for the investigation. The gates on First Street and Ocean Boulevard remained open.

The commissary, exchange and visitor center were also closed.