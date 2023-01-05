(KTXL) — With the possibility of heavy rain in the first weeks of January, drivers should make sure to keep in mind some California laws.

Headlights should be used whenever conditions, such as rain, snow, dust, smoke or fog, make it hard to see other vehicles.

Drivers who are using their windshield wipers must also have their headlights on, even during the daytime, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“The idea behind having headlights is so other people can see you. When you turn your headlights on and your backlights come on, you identify all four corners of the vehicle,” a representative from the National Safety Council said in an interview with GEICO.

If it’s the first rainfall in a while, roads are likely to be slippery, as oil on the roadways has yet to be washed away. Because of this, it is recommended to slow down, especially at curves.

“On curves, there is a strong outward pull on your vehicle, which is especially dangerous when the road is slippery,” the DMV says.

The DMV recommends going 5 to 10 mph slower on wet roads, going about half as slow on packed snow and “(slowing) to a crawl” on ice.

Hydroplaning can occur at about 50 mph when there is heavy rain and even when there is a strong enough gust of wind, the DMV says.

If the car begins to hydroplane, do not make any change of direction or press on the brakes.

Instead, let off the gas and let the car slow down gradually.

Drivers will know if they are hydroplaning if the car feels like it’s floating or has started to steer itself, according to Les Schwab.

For more information on driving in hazardous conditions, visit the DMV’s Special Driving Situations page.