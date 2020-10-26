Drugs reported in Halloween candy after Southern California event

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Southern California have reminded residents to inspect their children’s Halloween-season candy after a bag of prescription painkillers and an anti-anxiety drug were discovered in a child’s stash.

The Ventura County Star reported that the Simi Valley Police Department said a mother reported the incident after taking her children to a “Trunk or Treat” event Friday.

An announcement on social media said that children could get free candy at a drive-thru gathering, where treats were handed to participants through their car windows.

Police Cmdr. Steve Shorts said the pills were determined to be oxycodone and Xanax.

It is unclear how the bag made it into the children’s candy supply.