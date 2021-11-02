Dungeness Crab season delayed in Bay Area, may impact Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — No Thanksgiving crab?

The Dungeness crab season is delayed in the Bay Area due to the presence of humpback whales and leatherback sea turtles.

Across the state, the season was set to start on Nov. 6, but it’s delayed specifically for Fishing Zones 3 and 4 (from the Sonoma/Mendocino county line to Lopez Point).

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is concerned that the whales and sea turtles could get caught in the crab trap gear.

“Recreational take of Dungeness crab by other methods, including hoop nets and crab snares, is not affected by the temporary trap restriction and is allowed,” the CDFW clarified.

Officials may not re-evaluate the delay until Nov. 22, which is just a couple of days before Thanksgiving. However, the assessment could come earlier.