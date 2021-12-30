DWR to conduct season’s first snow survey following series of storms

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – With all of the fresh snow in the foothills and Sierra, officials and water experts will take part in the state’s first snow survey of the season Thursday to find out just how much of an impact the snowfall had on California’s drought.

The Department of Water Resources measures snowpack water content at more than 260 stations across the Sierra multiple times every year. The data helps officials forecast the amount of water that will melt and run off to state reservoirs to help the state’s water needs, information that is critical for the coming dry months.

The recent winter snowstorms have been shattering records, with the University of California, Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab reporting 122 inches of snow in the last seven days and 210 inches since the start of December from their Donner Pass location.

8" (~20cm) of #snow over the last 24 hours at our 8am measurement. That brings our December total to 210" (~533cm) and our season total to 264" (~671cm).



We are now at 258% of our avg snowpack through this date and we have received 70% of our avg annual snowfall.#CAwx #CAwater pic.twitter.com/5jsydTGJ1Y — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 29, 2021

According to National Weather Service, the state is currently at 158% of its normal snow water content for the year.

There's some good news at the end of 2021: CA DWR automated snow sensors show the California snowpack is off to a good start with snow water content at 158% of normal statewide. Of course we have a long way to go to alleviate the accumulated impacts from the past 2 years. #cawx pic.twitter.com/NdlFkKsERY — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 30, 2021

“Of course we have a long way to go to alleviate the accumulated impacts from the past 2 years,” NWS added in a tweet.

Incoming dry weather this weekend means snowmelt in the foothills will add water to rivers on top of the recent rain, which could result in flooding on roads with poor drainage.