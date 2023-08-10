FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 4.3 magnitude earthquake shook Central California on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was reported at 12:17 p.m., with the epicenter located around four miles northwest of Parkfield, in southeastern Monterey County.

The region is sparsely populated and consists of foothills and some agricultural land.

The quake struck about six miles below the Earth’s surface, the USGS said.

The agency said that the Parkfield segment of the San Andreas fault produces earthquakes of 6.0 magnitude and above “relatively frequently since the 1800s.”

However, the USGS said that the last “Parkfield earthquake” was in 2004.

There have not been any reports of damage caused by the earthquake.