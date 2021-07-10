EDD: Californians receiving unemployment should look for work to stay eligible for benefits

(KTXL) – The California Employment Development Department announced Friday that reminders will be sent out this month to those collecting unemployment to look for work to keep their benefits.

Beginning on July 11, notices will be sent out to people claiming benefits through unemployment insurance or extension claims.

“Californians receiving unemployment benefits should be looking for work to maintain their eligibility,” EDD officials said in the release.

The notices will contain individual work-search requirements that apply to each recipients’ claim and reasonable efforts that may satisfy those requirements.

The requirements may vary for each individual and claimants may learn more information about their specific claim by tapping or clicking here.

The EDD offered the following examples of what the department considers “reasonable efforts” in the release:

“Examples of reasonable efforts to search for suitable work each week for those on regular unemployment or an extension include activities such as:

Set up an account on CalJOBS, participate in reemployment services, post a profile on various job search or networking sites.

Let friends, prior employers, or community members know you are looking for work. Participate in networking, job fair events or clubs.

Apply for positions with employers reasonably expected to have suitable openings matching skills and experience, including government jobs and exams.

Engage in permissible education and training opportunities that assist in obtaining employment and do not interfere with an ability to accept suitable fulltime work.”

Tap or click here for a comprehensive chart provided by the EDD about specific work-search requirements.