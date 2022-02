Fifty-three million Americans are providing unpaid care for a loved one, according to data compiled by the National Alliance for Caregivers.

The data also shows that 21% of caregivers say their own health is fair to poor as they do their best for the person in their care.

Friday is National Caregiver Day. Loree Levy from the Economic Development Department joined FOX40’s Sonseeahray Tonsall to discuss what may create some relief for this dedicated, often unseen workforce.