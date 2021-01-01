EDD to issue extra payments to some Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Californians who are receiving unemployment or have received CARES Act benefits will soon see more money, according to the Employment Development Department.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued “the first portion of needed guidance” to the EDD, leading the state agency to rush payments.

People who are receiving regular unemployment or Federal-State Extended Duration extension benefits will see those payments as early as Sunday, the EDD said in Thursday’s release.

According to the EDD, those claimants will be seeing a supplemental $300 a week.

It will be different, however, for those who had received CARES Act benefits that expired Dec. 26. The EDD will have to “recalculate Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims” first.

They will then inform claimants “through their UI Online account, mail or text when they are able to certify for their next benefits payment.”

See more from the EDD’s release below:

Claimants can expect these changes for weeks starting December 27 (covering the week that the bill was signed by the President) through the week ending March 13:



A supplemental $300 a week – Known as Pandemic Additional Compensation in California, the additional $300 will be added to up to 11 weeks of unemployment benefits a claimant receives. Those on a regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) or FED-ED extension claim who are scheduled to submit their bi-weekly certification including the week ending January 2 will be the first to see the extra $300 PAC payments added to their benefits as early as this Sunday, January 3. That includes an estimated 1.3 million Californians. Adding the $300 for PUA and PEUC claims will follow as soon as the revised programming is in place.



11 weeks added to PUA – The PUA program supports business owners, the self-employed, independent contractors and others who don’t qualify for regular UI and will now offer a total of up to 57 weeks of benefits. A total of 1.4 Californians have collected PUA benefits over the last four weeks. Those who had a balance remaining on their claim come December 26 will continue on with that claim and then transition to the additional up to 11 benefits as long as they remain eligible. Those who had a PUA claim expire before the week ending December 26 won’t be eligible for the new benefits until weeks beginning December 27.



11 weeks added to PEUC – This extension program available once someone runs out of their up to 26 weeks of regular UI benefits can now provide a total of up to 24 weeks of benefits for those who remain eligible. California Employment Development Department