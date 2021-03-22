EDD’s online services appear to be down

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Online services for California’s Employment Development Department appeared to be down Monday afternoon.
FOX40 reached out to the EDD for more information and was told its IT branch would be providing an update.
Assemblyman Phil Ting tweeted that the EDD’s website had been down since the weekend.
The EDD’s computer systems also had a brief outage earlier this month.
The beleaguered agency has faced constant criticism through the COVID-19 pandemic because of an immense backlog and several cases of fraud.
