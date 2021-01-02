Efforts to clean beaches hampered by stay-at-home orders

A shoe and other pieces of trash lay in the water near the beach at the mouth of the Santa Ana River in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, following this week’s storm. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s first significant storm of the season filled storm drains with trash and debris that drained to the coast. And efforts to clean the littered beaches have been hampered by stay-at-home orders during the pandemic.

The Daily News says nonprofits that typically organize cleanup drives are instead encouraging residents to do “solo cleanups” on their own or with their immediate family.

The founder of the nonprofit Save Our Beach says every bit helps. The group canceled December’s event and is unsure when the next one might be.