SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Georgia was sentenced to prison for using a fraud scheme to take advantage of elderly people in California and other states, the Department of Justice said.

The DOJ said Adedayo Akinwunmi Agbayewa, 45, worked with other people to create a lottery and sweepstakes fraud scheme. The group contacted the victims using fake names and would lie to them, saying they won a lottery.

However, in order for the victim to get their prize, they were told they needed to pay taxes or fees. The scammers then told them where and how to send the money, whether through mail or into bank accounts.

The victims never got the money, and the contest wasn’t even real, the DOJ said. According to the DOJ, Agbayewa was ordered to pay $7,784,415 in restitution.

He was also sentenced to five years in prison.