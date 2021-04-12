Employee thrown from roof of car during carjacking at El Cerrito dealership

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KRON) — An auto dealership employee is recovering Sunday evening after he was thrown from the roof of a car during a carjacking in El Cerrito.

The owner of EKE Motorsports said it happened on Friday. A report was filed with the Richmond Police Department.

The victim told KRON4 he is a little shaken up. Right after it happened, he had a lot of adrenaline, but in the days after, he’s had more pain.

On Sunday, he went to the hospital to be checked out.

“Very horrifying and very disturbing,” he commented.

Shocking footage of an EKE Motorsports employee trying to stop a man from taking a white 2016 Audi S5 coupe has emerged. The video shows the employee move in front of the car, but that doesn’t stop the suspect from trying to drive off the lot.

The employee ends up on top of the car, and when the suspect accelerates, he falls off.

“His back and then his knee. One of his knees is actually bruised up pretty bad.”

Owner Danny Sun said it happened at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

You can see a video from before the incident of the employee talking with the suspect, saying, “Got my employee comfortable to get the keys out.”

Then, the suspect demanded to take the keys from the employee.

“He basically at the end told him that he had a gun in his pocket and basically carjacked the vehicle,” Sun reported.

The employee that was hit by the car then jumped in his own car to chase down the suspect.

He did catch up with him a few blocks away, but the suspect hit the employee’s car and then drove away.

The man was wearing a large winter coat, white t-shirt and dark pants.

“He needs to be put in jail,” Sun said.

Sun added he filed a report with the Richmond Police Department. They told him a detective would be assigned on Monday.

“He thought that it was just an auto theft case, but it’s not — it’s armed robbery,” he said. “And he hit him with a car and that’s assault with a deadly weapon.”

The owner said the car has front end and rear damage.