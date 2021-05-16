Engineers work to silence loud hum on Golden Gate Bridge

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2020, file photo, traffic moves on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday, May 15, 2021, that the iconic span started emanating a loud hum following a retrofit last year of the sidewalk safety railing on its western side. Crews replaced some 12,000 wide slats with narrower ones, to give the bridge a slimmer profile and make it safer in high winds. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden Gate Bridge is making a racket and engineers are trying to figure out how to shut it up.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the iconic span started emanating a loud hum following a retrofit last year of the sidewalk safety railing on its western side.

Commuters on the 83-year-old bridge have posted recordings of the din online.

The newspaper says the noise can be heard as far away as Daly City, about 10 miles south of San Francisco.

Officials say engineers using full-size sections of the bridge railing inside a wind tunnel are working on a solution.