ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Escalon police said they are looking for a man who is suspected of burglarizing a restaurant on Feb. 2.

Back on Feb. 2, Shorty’s Pub and Grill was burglarized and one of the suspects was caught on video. Police identified the suspect as 33-year-old Randall Elson.

Officials issued a felony arrest warrant for Elson and ask that you contact them at 209-838-7093 if you see him.

Police also advise that you do not attempt to stop or detain him.