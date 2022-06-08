TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Eva, the dog that saved her owner from a mountain lion attack in Trinity County in May died Wednesday morning, according to a social media post by her owner Erin Wilson.

“We said goodbye,” Wilson said on a GoFundMe page. “We love you, Eva. You’re my whole world.”

FOX40 previously reported when a mountain lion attacked Wilson as she was walking Eva, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, on a trail near the Trinity River.

The mountain lion swiped Wilson across her left shoulder and the dog immediately went after the lion after she let out a scream, Capt. Patrick Foy, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, previously told FOX40.

“The woman was trying to pull them apart, was hitting them and pulling at them and tugging at them. And she even tried to gouge at the lion’s eyes and could not get the lion to let go of her dog,” Foy said.

Wilson credits the dog for saving her life and calls the dog her hero.

Before Eva’s death, a GoFundMe page created to help with Eva’s recovery raised $35,154 with hundreds of donations.

In a post on the GoFundMe account on Tuesday, Wilson said Eva’s condition didn’t look good and she was in a coma while intubated. Wilson said seeing her dog in that condition was “incredibly painful.”

Wilson said in an Instagram post that Eva was able to walk, run and wag her tail when she was taken to the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital. Eva eventually began to have seizures and her mentation deteriorated.

In an update from the GoFundMe page, Wilson said Eva underwent a CT scan and the results showed that her dog had a severe skull fracture and her brain tissue was inflamed.

Wilson also announced her dog’s death in an Instagram post from Eva’s account.

“We said goodbye at 9:20 this morning. There were no changes to her condition overnight,” the post read. “Goodbye, my beautiful sweet girl. You are my world, my light, my best friend. The world is a much darker place.”