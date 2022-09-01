TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders after a fire sparked near Camp Hope.

The mandatory evacuations were issued for North Drive, Fairway, Outlook, Martha Lane, Golden Dove and Silver Pine.

McKibben Circle to Golf Links Road is under an evacuation warning.

Stockton Road from Highway 108 to Ponderosa Way is closed.

The sheriff’s office said the Sonora Fairgrounds is being used as an evacuation center.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office Facebook will have updates.