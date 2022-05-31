NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters are responding to a 100-acre brush fire in Napa County that has led to mandatory evacuation orders. The “Old Fire” burning near Soda Canyon Road is 5% contained.

Cal Fire ordered evacuations earlier on 1300 Soda Canyon Road to the end of the road. Those evacuations now include all of Soda Canyon Road. The fire has also resulted in a road closure at Soda Canyon and Silverado trail.

The fire was first reported around 4:00 p.m. at 2300 Old Soda Springs Road. Smoke from the fire can reportedly be seen for miles.

There is limited information available at this time. Please check back with us for updates.

Bay City News contributed to this report.