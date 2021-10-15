Estrada Fire: Santa Cruz County blaze burns 83 acres, 10% contained

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A large brush fire burning in Santa Cruz County on Friday has died down but has not yet been extinguished, according to Cal Fire CZU.
Fire officials say fire retardant is surrounding the Estrada Fire, which is about 83 acres and 10% contained as of Saturday morning.
Cal Fire says crews made significant progress overnight.
Evacuations orders were issued for the following zones:
- PAJ-E001
- PAJ-E002
- PAJ-E003
- PAJ-E007
- Pajaro area
Meanwhile, zone CRZ-E046 (Summit area) is under an evacuation warning. Residents should be prepared to evacuate.
Corralitos Community Center located at 26 Browns Valley Road is being used as an evacuation center.
Red Cross is at the center. For more assistance, evacuees are advised to call 831-454-2181.
CAL Fire said the blaze started because of a scheduled “prescribed burn” earlier Friday.
A prescribed burn is a planned burn, also known as a ‘controlled burn.’
Multiple crews and equipment are on the scene, officials said.
A prescribed burn that was scheduled for Sunday or Monday at TomKat Ranch has now been canceled as weather conditions are not expected to be ideal.