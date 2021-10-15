Estrada Fire: Santa Cruz County blaze burns 83 acres, 10% contained

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A large brush fire burning in Santa Cruz County on Friday has died down but has not yet been extinguished, according to Cal Fire CZU.

Fire officials say fire retardant is surrounding the Estrada Fire, which is about 83 acres and 10% contained as of Saturday morning.

Cal Fire says crews made significant progress overnight.

Evacuations orders were issued for the following zones:

PAJ-E001

PAJ-E002

PAJ-E003

PAJ-E007

Pajaro area

UPDATE: The #EstradaFire is the result of the Estrada Ranch Prescribed Fire. The #EstradaFire is estimated to be 150 acres. #CaWx @sccounty — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 16, 2021

Meanwhile, zone CRZ-E046 (Summit area) is under an evacuation warning. Residents should be prepared to evacuate.

Corralitos Community Center located at 26 Browns Valley Road is being used as an evacuation center.

Red Cross is at the center. For more assistance, evacuees are advised to call 831-454-2181.

CAL Fire said the blaze started because of a scheduled “prescribed burn” earlier Friday.

A prescribed burn is a planned burn, also known as a ‘controlled burn.’

Multiple crews and equipment are on the scene, officials said.

Happening NOW in Aptos: Big column of black smoke from a wildfire. I shot this from my parent’s front yard at 4:51 pm. There is an air attack underway. It appears the fire ignited in the Corralitos neighborhood. #Breaking @kron4news pic.twitter.com/YcoWRM43D8 — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) October 15, 2021

A prescribed burn that was scheduled for Sunday or Monday at TomKat Ranch has now been canceled as weather conditions are not expected to be ideal.