Ex-LAPD officer arrested, charged in off-duty 2019 fatal shooting at Corona Costo: California AG

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday announced that his office has filed charges against a former LAPD officer in the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man at a Costco in Corona two years ago.

Salvador Sanchez has been arrested on charges of voluntary manslaughter and assault with a semiautomatic firearm, according to a news release from the state attorney general’s office. He faces three counts total.

Sanchez was taken into custody in Riverside County Monday morning.

The action comes nearly two years after a Riverside County grand jury declined to file charges against the former Los Angeles Police Department officer, who — according to court documents — was off duty when he fatally shot 32-year-old Kenneth French following a confrontation at the warehouse store on June 14, 2019.

French was with his parents at the time, and they were also shot and seriously injured.

The charges were filed after the Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case, according to the release.

“Where there’s reason to believe a crime has been committed, we will seek justice,“ Bonta said in s a statement. “That’s exactly what these charges are about: pursuing justice after an independent and thorough review of the evidence and the law. Ultimately, any loss of life is a tragedy and being licensed to carry a gun doesn’t mean you’re not accountable for how you use it. No matter who you are, nobody is above the law.”

