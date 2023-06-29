(KTXL) — Law enforcement officials are cracking down on reckless driving during the Fourth of July with an increased patrol presence across the state.

The California Highway Patrol said it’s implementing a statewide maximum enforcement period starting at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, June 30 to 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

According to officials, the maximum enforcement period means all available deputies will be on patrol to “enhance public safety” and “deter unsafe driving behavior.”

“Every year, speed is the leading cause of roadway crashes in our state, resulting in thousands of injuries and hundreds of deaths,” CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said in the press release. “Slow down and help us make our roads safer for everyone.”

Officials said 44 people were killed in car crashes in California during last year’s Independence Day weekend. During last year’s 78-hour enforcement period, CHP said it made nearly 1,000 arrests for driving under the influence.

CHP urges the public to designate a sober driver or use public transit or rideshare service for those who plan to drink alcohol during the holiday.

For those who see a suspected impaired driver, CHP urges the public to call immediately call 911. While on the phone with a dispatcher, be prepared to provide the description of the vehicle, license plate number, location, and direction of travel.

Driving under the influence comes with penalties in California including a court hearing and suspension or revocation of your California license, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

“Travel at a safe speed, avoid distraction behind the wheel, buckle up, and drive sober,” Duryee said. “Rest assured, CHP officers will be working diligently to protect those who are traveling on California’s roadways.”