Experienced bridge jumper from Reno drowns in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Reno man who was an experienced bridge jumper died Wednesday after landing “awkwardly” during a jump in Shasta County, according to investigators.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the Lake Britton Bridge around 4:15 p.m. for a call about a man who hadn’t surfaced after jumping into the water.

By the time deputies got to the scene, the sheriff’s office said the man had been under the water for roughly 30 minutes.

The Reno man’s friends said they had been filming him as he jumped from the bridge. Their recording showed him trying to flip but landing improperly, the sheriff’s office said.

They also told deputies their friend was experienced in jumping from bridges and cliffs.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Shasta County Dive Team was called to the scene and began their search in the dark and muddy water below the bridge. By around 7:45 p.m., the man’s body was found 37 feet below the surface of the water.

The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has not released the identity of the man.