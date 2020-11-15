Experts, owners question California business shutdown policy

CrossFit Golden Gate owner Danielle Rabkin plays with her dog Bruno while interviewed at her gym in San Francisco, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. State and local health officials are blaming private gatherings for a surge in California coronavirus cases to levels unseen in months. That has business owners and some health experts scratching their heads over why the state’s response has instead been to impose more restrictions on businesses like restaurants and gymnasiums in areas that have been backsliding. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California’s coronavirus cases are surging and health officials say social gatherings and people not wearing masks or keeping their distance are fueling the rise.

Yet it’s businesses that are paying the price in the form of revenue-sapping restrictions.

Business owners say that’s not fair and some medical experts say they have a point.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor who specializes in infectious diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, said restrictions targeting entire classes of businesses aren’t very fine-tuned and don’t address specific activities that are driving the increase.