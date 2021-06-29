Explosion in Walnut Creek results in illegal fireworks bust

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — A loud explosion rocked downtown Walnut Creek when large fireworks and pipe bomb went off.

Broken glass was blown out from the explosion at a commercial building around 10 p.m. Monday on Mount Diablo Boulevard near Mt Pisgah. It’s right across from a Safeway and near the Broadway Shopping Center.

Just a block away, officers said they found numerous industrial-grade fireworks, large devices and the makings of a metal pipe bomb.

A man was arrested near the scene, but no further details were available.

These are the types of fireworks and explosives police across the Bay Area are working to get off the streets the week of the Fourth of July.