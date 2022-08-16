FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Falcons football team is just a week away from their first game of the season.

“We’re facing a helmet crisis,” Kathy Sawyer Shishido, Fairfield Falcons Youth League Unit Coordinator said. “There is a national helmet shortage.”

“We’re doing all this conditioning,” Leon King, a 13-year-old from Grange Middle School, said. “If we don’t got helmets, all the conditioning is just for nothing. If we don’t have helmets, we can’t play.”

The Fairfield Falcons football team combines 12- and 13-year-old students from area middle schools.



“We are currently in the process of looking, finding, renting, buying helmets for our 13 and 12 youth league kids,” Shishido said. “We have ordered our helmets, and we ordered those in April from Rydell. And we still have no date that we’re going to get them here.”

On Tuesday, it was 104 degrees, but that did not diminish the spirit of the team wanting to play football. All they need are their helmets, and time is running out.

“The kids would not be allowed to be on the field without helmets,” said

They are supposed to have a scrimmage this week, and next weekend is the start of the season.

Playing football means a lot for Crystal Charles’s twin 12-year-old sons from Suisun Middle School.

“We just moved here. This is how they start building friends is with the football team. We’re just looking forward to this season,” Charles said.

The coach said that football is more than just a sport in the lives of these young players.

“The 12- and 13-year-olds boys are at a pivotal point in their life,” Sir Charles, Fairfield Falcons Football coach and athletic director said. “They’re getting ready to transition into high school. We don’t want them missing a beat. We’re trying to stop them from veering off. So, if football is the outlet, that’s what we want.”

If anyone would like to help please contact Kathy Sawyer Shishido the Fairfield Falcons League Coordinator at 707-384-4020 or Nickie Williams, Fairfield Falcon League President at 707-389-9970.