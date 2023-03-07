(KTXL) — The burned remains of a Fairfield woman, whose husband was arrested as a suspect in her death, have been found in Fresno County, Fairfield Police said.

Anu Anand Hobson, 53, was last seen on Feb. 13 and reported missing alongside her husband, Gregory Grant Hobson, 61, on Feb. 15.

Fairfield Police said they were believed to be traveling together in a silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma that was last tracked near Elk Grove Boulevard in Sacramento on Feb. 14.

Police were soon able to find Gregory Hobson and the Toyota, but Anu Hobson remained missing; detectives, however, believed she was killed due to evidence they found.

Fairfield Police arrested Gregory Hobson on suspicion of murder on Feb. 16.

Anu Hobson’s remains were later found on March 3 in an unincorporated part of Fresno County, at least 140 miles away from Fairfield.

Police did not say when or where Anu Hobson was killed.

Gregory Hobson will be arraigned on Thursday.