Fall finally arrives as parched California gets rain, snow

The first snowfall of the season hits San Bernardino Mountains as Caltrans set chain control enforcement along Highway 330 near Running Springs, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. After months of hot weather that fueled immense wildfires, the first thunderstorm of the season brought rain, cooler temperatures and light snow to parts of California on Saturday. (Watchara Phomicinda/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fall finally arrived in California with back-to-back weekend storms that brought chilly temperatures, rain and snow to much of the state after months of hot weather that fueled enormous wildfires.

Several inches of snow fell in mountains east of Los Angeles, where tire chains were required and a winter storm warning was in effect through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Gusty winds were predicted throughout the region until early Monday.

To the north, travelers were urged to use caution in the Sierra Nevada, where heavy snow continues to fall.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories were issued for some inland valleys during overnight hours.