Families of those killed by police officers rally at the Capitol for police reform

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A police reform rally was held at the State Capitol Wednesday with the families of those killed by the hands of police officers.

During the rally they held up the names of their loved ones and others killed by police in the last five years, demanding systemic change.

Stevante Clark came out to hold a picture of his brother Stephon Clark, who was shot and killed by Sacramento police in his grandparent’s backyard in 2018.

“This is a club no one wants to be a part of,” Stevante told FOX40. “You have a lot of these people that are here are mothers.”

With him was his mother, Se’Quette Clark.

“I know these families. We’ve cried together, we’ve held one another up,” said Se’Quette. “These families are our family. They’re the only ones who understand what I go through.”

The Clarks joined another few hundred calling on police reforms, an event organized by the civil rights organization All of Us or None.

Many rally participants told FOX40 they support the reforms proposed by lawmakers like assembly members Kevin McCarty and Dr. Shirley Webber, as well as Sen. Steven Bradford.

“These three people are doing tremendous things when it comes to legislative change,” said Stevante. “It keeps hope alive. It keeps hope alive in the hearts and the minds of the people in the underserved, underrepresented, at-risk community.”

Yet, the Clarks said they are upset the officers who ultimately took Stephon Clark’s life were never fired.

“So, basically Sacramento paid my grandson some money but the officers are still on the street patrolling,” said Se’Quette. “It’s this sense that, ‘Here, take this, shut up and we’re going to go on about business as usual.’ And today says it’s not going to be business as usual.”

Stevante said he’s optimistic about some of the police reforms the Sacramento City Council discussed on Wednesday night, but he said he still feels his brother was denied justice.

“The fight for accountability must carry on until there is no more Stephon Clarks, there are no more Oscar Grants, there are no more George Floyds,” said Stevante. “Because like I said from the get-go, justice delayed is justice denied.”

During Wednesday’s ceremony, speakers read more than 600 names of people who were killed by police.