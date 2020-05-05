Families worry with nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 reported at Vallejo nursing facility

VALLEJO, Calif. (KTXL) — There are nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 all linked to a nursing facility in Vallejo, which include both staff members and residents.

“I’m nervous. I don’t get very many answers on the phone, so I have to keep bugging them to get information,” said Angela Reece Freeman.

Monday night, just like every other night for the past few weeks, Reece Freeman kept her father’s health at the forefront of her mind.

Artis Reece lives at Windsor Vallejo Care Center where, as of Monday, 99 patients and staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Friday, the facility had reported just over 30 COVID-19 cases.

So far, the 77-year-old has not tested positive.

“Said he was removed from everybody, that he’s isolated,” his daughter told FOX40. “I asked him if he had any symptoms and he said no.”

Family members of another resident, 64-year-old Joseph Quirarte, said their father did test positive for COVID-19 at the facility.

“We’re just kind of worried because the COVID is in his system and we don’t know how his body is going to react to the virus,” Quirarte’s daughter, Maria, told KTVU.

While Reece told his daughter that a former roommate of his at Windsor died from COVID-19, Solano County health officials said that is something they cannot talk about.

“I cannot confirm or deny at this time that there have been deaths at this facility,” said Jayleen Richards, the Solano County Health and Social Services public health administrator.

With 23 of the positive cases being staff at Windsor, the facility told FOX40 via a statement:

For some time now we have been screening employees at the start of each shift for symptoms of COVID-19 infection, including daily temperature checks and completion of a CDC compliant screening questionnaire. Employees who show signs of illness are asked to leave immediately and isolate at home. Windsor Vallejo Care Center