Family: Body found in San Diego park is missing 21-year-old

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Family members say the body of a 21-year-old man who went missing while out for a run has been found in water at a San Diego area wilderness park.

Volunteers joined authorities in searching for Max Lenail, who disappeared Friday at sprawling Mission Trails Regional Park.

Police say a man’s body was found by hikers near a waterfall Saturday afternoon.

Final ID confirmation will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office, which will also determine the cause of death.

Lenail’s parents each posted messages online announcing their son had been found dead. His father speculated that his son might have had a “freak accident.”