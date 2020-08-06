Family of Stephon Clark responds to California DA Association’s request for NFL to take down video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California District Attorneys Association wrote a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell asking he remove an Inspire Change campaign video featuring Stephon Clark.

Clark was shot and killed in his grandmother’s backyard in South Sacramento in March 2018 by Sacramento police officers who thought he had a gun but was only carrying a cell phone.

Now, Clark’s family is responding to that request to pull the video.

“There’s no reason we should be out here defending my brother’s innocence when the officers who murdered him should be proving theirs. No reason,” said Stephon Clark’s brother, Stevante Clark, during Wednesday’s press conference.

The president of the association, El Dorado County District Attorney Vern Pierson, said the video omits too many facts about the case.

“It is incredibly misleading and because it is so misleading, it is divisive,” Pierson explained.

Pierson said his group represents the district attorneys from all of California’s 58 counties.

The association’s board of directors voted jointly to send the letter to the NFL.

Pierson pointed to the fact that the state and U.S. Attorney General’s investigations both found the officers involved should not be charged.

“If you watch the video of what the NFL put out and you watch the attorney general’s statement on it, it’s unmistakable that this is a lie,” Pierson said. “The NFL’s video is a lie. There’s no other expression that I can use for it.”

“Enough is enough, I am sick and tired of the smear campaign against my brother, who is no longer here to defend himself,” Stevante Clark said.

Clark’s family said the NFL has contacted them and told them the video in question will not be removed.

“I just would like to thank them for all that they are doing with their Inspire Change program. The programs that they are funding, the grants that they are sending out. It’s an awesome, awesome thing,” said Stephon Clark’s mother, Se’Quette Clark.

The California District Attorney’s Association told FOX40 they have not heard back from the NFL yet.

“He had a cell phone in my grandmother’s backyard and he was assassinated,” Stevante Clark said. “That’s all, that’s the facts. These are the facts.”