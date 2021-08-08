Family offers $10K reward for information on missing Copperopolis man

COPPEROPOLIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Friends and family of a missing Copperopolis man are pleading for his safe return.

The family of John Stivers says he’s known as one of the nicest people within their tight-knit community.

“Fun, playful dad that just loves his family,” his wife, Michele Stivers, told FOX40 Sunday. “John is probably one of the kindest, most loving people in the world. He would do anything for anybody.”

Married for 17 years, Michele Stivers says the last time she saw her husband was on Monday, Aug. 2.

“I made lunch for everybody. We all had lunch together,” she recalled.

After that meal, she says John Stivers had plans to go to the bank in Sonora and then work at the Lake Tulloch Campground and Marina.

Around 2 p.m. that day, she got a call from him.

“Called about 2, saying, ‘Hey, we left the golf cart down at the clubhouse, down here,’” Michele Stivers recalled. “We were leaving to go camping in Tahoe the next day. So, he was going to bring the RV home that night. And he went up to the … and that was the last time I talked to him.”

Michele Stivers says she knows he made it to the bank but after making calls to the campground, she realized he never showed up to work.

“I started texting and calling around 9:30 and his phone was off. No response,” she said.

At that point, Michele Stivers says she started to panic and called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

“It just doesn’t make sense. None of it makes sense at all,” she said.

Video shows the van John Stivers was driving when he left his home.

And while the family is having a hard time putting the pieces together, Michele Stivers said she believes someone must know something.

“Somebody had to have seen something. That’s what I’m looking for. I’m looking for help on anybody that would’ve seen something,” she said.

On Sunday night, the family will be holding a small prayer vigil at the Calypso Bay Clubhouse.

They urge anyone with information to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office or email tips about John Stivers whereabouts to findjohnstivers@gmail.com. The family also says they want the sheriff’s office to get more resources to help pick up the search efforts.

Additionally, a $10,000 reward is being offered for details leading to John Stivers’ whereabouts and safe return.

John Stivers is 52 years old and is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, has salt and pepper hair with hazel-colored eyes.