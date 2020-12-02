Family on way to Christmas Tree Lane in Fresno struck by train, child killed

by: Nathaly Juarez

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A child is dead after police say the minivan they were in was hit by a train in Fresno.

Officers say it happened around 5:30 p.m. in the area of East Shields and North Maroa avenues.

Authorities say the family was waiting to enter Christmas Tree Lane when the accident happened.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the impact of the train colliding with the vehicle, a small child was ultimately killed,” said Lt. Andre Benson. “We have investigators from the traffic unit on the scene right now trying to determine exactly how the vehicle became stuck on the tracks.”

No other details were made available.

