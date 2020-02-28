Family wants to bring home man’s remains after he was killed in Southern California

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A heartbroken family is pleading for help to not only find the person who killed their loved one but also to return his remains back to family in his native India.

Police said on Saturday morning, just before 6 a.m., a masked suspect walked into a Southern California 7-Eleven armed with a gun. The suspect then shot the clerk for unknown reasons.

Police identified the clerk as Maninder Singh Sahi.

Sahi’s sister-in-law lives in the Sacramento area and said he was a hardworking, quiet man who just recently moved to California.

She said he now leaves behind his parents, wife and two small children, who are 5 and 9 years old.

“He was working, supporting his family in India while he was sending money back home so they can live a stable life there,” said A. Kaur, his sister-in-law. “He was the only moneymaker in the family too.”

Police said the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money and is still on the run.

Meanwhile, his family has started a GoFundMe page to return his body back to his family in India.