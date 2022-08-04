SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of 25 farm workers is marching 335 miles to Sacramento as part of an effort to get a bill signed that would protect their right to unionize.

The march, named “March for the Governor’s Signature”, was organized by United Farm Workers, and it kicked off Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The marchers were joined by 500 other farm workers at the “Forty Acres” complex in Delano, “where the union began 60 years ago in September 1962.” According to the UFW, the march will end in Sacramento at the state Capitol on Aug. 26.

The UFW said the bill they want signed would protect farm workers from intimidation.

“Today, they must nearly always vote on grower property, amidst cynical voter suppression through abuse and intimidation by foremen, supervisors, and labor contractors,” the UFW said.

Those participating in the march will pass by dozens of towns as they walk the same path as the marchers in 1966.

The first town stopped at is Richgrove in Tulare County. There, they were housed and fed by the volunteer town committee.