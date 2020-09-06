Fast-moving wildfires erupt amid heat wave in California

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (AP) — Three fast-spreading wildfires sent people fleeing as a brutal heat wave sent temperatures soaring into triple digits across California.

A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest Friday evening prompted evacuation orders as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake.

“Adjust your Labor Day weekend plans. Access to Shaver Lake is completely closed to the public due to the #CreekFire,” the Fresno County sheriff’s office tweeted Saturday after announcing evacuation orders for a campsite and the Huntington Lake community.

The California Highway Patrol shut State Route 168 to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees.

The fire broke out Friday evening and has spread to 3 square miles (7.8 square kilometers) with no containment, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The lake 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Fresno is surrounded by thick pine forests and is a popular destination for boating and fishing.

In Southern California, a fire in the foothills of Yucaipa has prompted evacuation orders for eastern portions of the city of 54,000 along with several communities, including Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls. Cal Fire’s San Bernardino unit said the fire scorched at least 1 1/2 square miles (3.9 square kilometers) and was burning at a “moderate to dangerous” rate of spread.

A portion of the San Gorgonio Wilderness was closed, and hikers were urged to immediately leave.

In eastern San Diego County, fire officials warned a fire near Alpine was burning at a “dangerous rate of speed” after spreading to 400 acres (0.6 square miles) within an hour. A small community south of Alpine in the Cleveland National Forest was ordered to leave.

The heat wave is expected to spread triple-digit temperatures over much of California through Monday as a high pressure system perches over the Western United States. Officials urged people to conserve electricity to ease strain on the state’s power grid and to follow social distancing and mask requirements when they hit recreational areas.